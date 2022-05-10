TODAY: Blustery, still a bit cool. Mostly sunny morning, then partly sunny afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Northeast winds 10-20 mph, gusts 25-35 mph

Ocean, Bay & Beach // A look at the conditions by the coast »

TONIGHT: Clear start and then increasing clouds by dawn. Temperatures falling into the low to mid 40s late at night

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy… Highs 60-65, but cooler across southeastern Mass/Cape. Northeast winds 10-15 mph with gusts 15-20 mph.

THURSDAY: Sunshine, much warmer and dry with highs in the mid to upper 70s. inland, 60s at the beaches