TODAY: Blustery, still a bit cool. Mostly sunny morning, then partly sunny afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Northeast winds 10-20 mph, gusts 25-35 mph
Hour by Hour: A look at the next 36 hours’ conditions »
Ocean, Bay & Beach // A look at the conditions by the coast »
TONIGHT: Clear start and then increasing clouds by dawn. Temperatures falling into the low to mid 40s late at night
WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy… Highs 60-65, but cooler across southeastern Mass/Cape. Northeast winds 10-15 mph with gusts 15-20 mph.
THURSDAY: Sunshine, much warmer and dry with highs in the mid to upper 70s. inland, 60s at the beaches
Pinpoint Weather 12
Detailed 7-Day Forecast | Weather Now | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Weather Blog | Pinpoint Traffic | Winter Weather | Flight Tracker | Severe Weather | Active Weather Alerts | Closings and Delays | Power Outages | Weather App