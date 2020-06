TODAY: Cooler than normal for June. After a sunny start, expect a mix of clouds and sun this afternoon. There’s a chance for a brief passing shower in spots, but most of the day is dry. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: An isolated evening shower, otherwise partly cloudy and cool…. upper 40s to low 50s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny…. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70. A few showers are possible in the evening and night.