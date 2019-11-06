Weather Now: Cool Sunshine Today

We’re back to dry weather today. Although temperatures will be a little below average for the date, it will still be pleasant with light winds and sunny skies. The average high for November 6th is 57°

Skies on Thursday will start off with sunshine and end with cloudy skies. It stays dry throughout the daylight hours, with rain showers developing Thursday evening–after 5PM– as an area of low pressure moves in.

SNOW CHANCES?

The latest information indicates that the low will track right over Southern New England. A track like that rarely gives us snow as mild air works into our skies.

Expect about 1/4″ to 1/2″ of rain before it comes to an end by dawn. There’s still a slight chance inland areas briefly see some wet snowflakes at the tail end of the precipitation, but with no accumulation.

BOTTOM LINE, there will be no significant snow Thursday night

The air takes on a mid-winter feel by Friday, with cold air rushing in on a gusty northwest winds 30-40mph. Temperatures will be in the 30s through the day with wind chills in the 20s!

Despite the low chances for measurable snow this week, it’s not out of the question that we get snow in early to mid November. Last winter’s most significant storm actually came in mid November when 6″ fell. The average first measurable snow occurs is December 1st for Providence.