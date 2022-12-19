Good morning. A blustery, dry and sunny day is ahead. Highs climb to near 40 with wind chills in the 20s. Winds will be from the west-northwest 10-15 mph with gusts to 25-30 mph.

Skies stay clear and dry through Wednesday with highs near 40 and diminishing winds.

LATE WEEK STORM: Windswept Rain Expected in New England

A large storm system moving across the country will impact our weather Late Thursday and Friday. We’ll see some precipitation arrive Thursday evening…possibly starting as a little snow, but it should quickly turn over to all rain.

The way it looks right now, the center of the storm will move over the Great Lakes. That will put New England on the warm side of the system. Highs look like they could soar into the mid 50s Friday afternoon. In fact, there’s the potential for rain all the way into northern New England.

An early call on storm impacts:

Rain: Up to 1-3″

Wind: South-southeast gusts 40-55 mph

Impacts: Slow travel with localized street flooding, isolated wind damage, and minor coastal flooding at high tide (approx 7AM and 7PM)

That system clears Friday night, leaving a quiet, cold and dry weekend for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.