Good morning. It’s a very cold start this morning, with a freeze warning in effect for coastal communities until 9AM. While all of southern New England will cool to near/below freezing, coastal areas have yet to see a hard freeze this season.

Temperatures this afternoon, will climb to the low to mid 50s. That’s slightly below normal for early November.

Winds will be lighter than yesterday, from the north this morning before turning south by late day.

Skies stay dry and temperatures chilly this evening and tonight. Under mostly clear skies, lows will cool to 35-40 by dawn. Mostly clear, dry and cold…. lows in the upper 30s

After a chilly start Thursday morning, a warming trend begins with afternoon highs in the low to mid 60s under a breezy southwest wind.

TRACKING NICOLE: Rain/Wind Impacts Expected Along the US East Coast

Tropical Storm Nicole is getting better organized and is forecast to become a category 1 hurricane before making landfall on Florida’s EAST coast late Wednesday night. Winds are now at 70 mph

Currently, much of Florida’s coastline is under either a Tropical Storm Warning or Hurricane Warning. The Hurricane Warning is in effect from Boca Raton to the Flagler/Volusia County line.

NICOLE is forecast to approach southeast Florida, near West Palm Beach, as a Category 1 hurricane tonight.

From there, the remnants will move across Florida before eventually racing up the eastern seaboard. There is a potential for a period of downpours and gusty winds in New England later Friday into early Saturday. Currently, Southern New England looks like it will be on the windiest side of the storm with the heaviest of the rain to the left of the storm track.

Expect south and southwest winds gusting to 40-50mph with some isolated gusts to 55-60mph Friday night and early Saturday morning. This could cause isolated to scattered power outages as many trees are still fully leafed.

While the heaviest of the rain may fall to our north and west, some downpours will bring 1 to 2″ of rain to our area, and with many storm drains clogged with leaves, some localized street flooding is possible late Friday night into dawn Saturday.

At the coast, the worst of the storm looks like it will hit at low tide (early Saturday morning). As the tide rolls back in Saturday morning, we could see some minor coastal flooding. Some minor beach erosion is possible as well.

This is a quick-moving storm. It should be gone by late Saturday morning with some clearing Saturday afternoon and evening

-Meteorologists Tony Petrarca, T.J. Del Santo and Michelle Muscatello.