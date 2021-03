TODAY: Dry, sunny and still a little cool… highs near 40. NW winds 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds, lows in the upper 20s to near 30 early in the night and then gradually rising to near 40 by dawn.

TUESDAY: Early clouds and then sunny and noticeably milder… Breezy with Highs in the low to mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and very mild. Highs 50-55