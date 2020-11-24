Weather Now: Cool Sun, Gusty Winds Today

TODAY: Sunny, breezy and much cooler. Highs in the low to mid 40s. Northwest winds 10-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph, diminishing by late afternoon and evening

TONIGHT: Clear and cold to start with increasing clouds late… lows in the mid 20s. North-northeast winds 5 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, a few sprinkles in the afternoon, but mainly dry. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Showers move in at later at night.

THURSDAY (THANKSGIVING): Off and on rain, heavy at times. Milder… highs 55-60.

