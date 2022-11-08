It’s been a picture perfect early morning to take in the total lunar eclipse. Here’s more info on it.

After 3 straight days of record-breaking or record-tying temperatures, it’s back to typical early-November temperatures for Election Day. In fact, temperatures this afternoon will be running some 20-25 degrees cooler than yesterday. Brisk northwest winds gusting 20-30mph will add to the chilly feel.

Still, it’s going to be a day of sun-filled skies.

ON THE BAY: A Small Craft Advisory is in effect until 4PM, with northwest winds gusting to 25 kts.

Tonight will be one of the coldest of the season so far. A “Freeze Watch” has been issued for coastal communities. If you have potted plants or tender vegetation that you’re trying to save, make sure to cover them up or bring them inside.

Winds will diminish later today with clear skies and very dry air. That will lead to a rapid drop in temperatures this evening and tonight. By dawn, lows will cool into the 20s and 30s.