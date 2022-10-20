TODAY: Another cold start at dawn with temperatures in the 30s to low 40s. A sunny, cool and breezy day with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest winds 10-15mph, gusting 20-25 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear, dry and cold. Temperatures in the 50s during early evening, upper 30s to low 40s late night.

FRIDAY: A chilly start at dawn (upper 30s and low 40s) and then sunny and a little milder in the afternoon with highs around 64.