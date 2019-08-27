Weather Now: Cool Start, Pleasant Afternoon

After a chilly start at dawn, it turns into another pleasant–though cooler than normal–day. We’ll stay dry under the influence of High Pressure, but the bright skies from this morning will give way partly sunny skies.

If you’re still enjoying summer break and thinking about going to the beach, a heads up–there’s a moderate risk of rip currents at south-facing ocean exposed beaches in RI. The risk is high for rip currents at east facing beaches in eastern MA. Please use caution and listen to lifeguards.

We’re keeping a close eye on two tropical systems in the Atlantic. Tropical Storm Dorian–which is expected to be approaching Florida by the weekend– and Tropical Depression #6.

While TD6 is expected to stay off-shore, it will have some impacts on our weather Wednesday into Thursday. As moisture from the system is drawn north ahead of an approaching cold front, expect to see the risk of showers increasing late Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Showers will continue overnight before tapering off early Thursday morning. TD6 will also lead to the risk of high surf and dangerous rip currents at the shore.