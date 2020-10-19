Weather Now: Cool Start, Mild Finish Today

TODAY: After a chilly start in the 30s and 40s, expect a mainly sunny day with seasonable temperatures and dry skies. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Winds from the southeast 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Not as cool with increasing clouds, patchy drizzle and fog possible by dawn. Lows 45-50

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Milder, with highs near 70. There’s the slight chance of a shower in the morning, but most of the day should be dry.

