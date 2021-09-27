Weather Now: Cool Start, Warm and Breezy Afternoon

Good morning. We have another pleasant early fall day lined up. After a cool and clear start at dawn, temperatures will rebound quickly under sunny skies. It will be warmer than normal by afternoon and breezy with highs well into the 70s away from the coast. Winds will pick up with southwest gusts to 25 mph. Look for some extra clouds to build in during the afternoon.

AT THE COAST/BAY: Mostly sunny, warm and dry. Winds pick up through the day and a small craft advisory is in effect from 4PM today until 5AM Tuesday.

We’re tracking a cold front that will slide into southern New England tonight and Tuesday. Ahead of the front, look for increasing clouds tonight. It won’t be as cool as last night, with lows staying in the 60s. While most of the night looks dry, there could be a few showers by dawn.

The front will continue to move across our area during the day on Tuesday bringing off and on showers and a slight chance of a rumble of thunder. Temperatures will still be mild, in the low to mid 70s. .

Behind the front, a cooler stretch of weather will begin on Wednesday with highs in the 60s and nighttime lows in the 40s.