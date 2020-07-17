Weather Now: Cool, Shower Today; Heat Wave Ahead

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and turning more humid….Passing showers and an isolated rumble of thunder… highs mid 70s. South winds 5-15 mph with gusts to 20 mph late day.

TONIGHT: An isolated shower early, much warmer and more humid with patchy fog… Lows near 70.

THIS WEEKEND: Heat Wave Begins

SATURDAY: Patchy early morning fog to sun… Hot and humid. Highs near 90 inland, near 82 at the shore. Southwest winds 5-10 mph

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, warm and humid. Temperatures in the lower 80s during the early evening, falling into the 70s overnight

SUNDAY: Hot, breezy and humid.… Highs in the low 90s inland, mid 80s at the coast. Southwest winds 5-12 mph. The “Heat Index” (feel-like temperatures), around 95° to 100° across inland areas

MONDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid with highs near 93. A chance of showers and thunderstorms by late day/evening. The “Heat Index” (feel-like temperatures), around 97° to 103° across inland areas