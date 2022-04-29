TODAY: Morning sun and then turning partly cloudy in the afternoon…. Still blustery and very cool. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10-20mph with gusts to 25 mph.

Ocean, Bay & Beach // A look at the conditions by the coast »

TONIGHT: Clearing skies, breezy and still chilly. Late night temperatures falling to the upper 30s

THIS WEEKEND: Turning Milder

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, A chilly start at dawn, a bit milder by afternoon with highs near 60 and lighter winds. Overall a more comfortable afternoon

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear skies, cool and dry. Lows near 40 by dawn

SUNDAY: A nice day! Sunny, warmer and dry. Highs in the mid-to upper 60s inland. The weather looks great for the Aquidneck Island Police Parade, with temperatures on the island in the mid to upper 50s at noon with a sea breeze developing in the afternoon.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Clear skies. Pleasant evening. Temperatures cooling into the 40s later at night