Weather Now: Cool, Breezy and Drier Today; Clouds Linger

Good morning. Yesterday’s nor’easter is moving farther away today, with mainly dry conditions, chilly temperatures and a lingering breezy north wind. While there will still be a lot of clouds around (even some drizzle and mist in eastern MA), the weather will cooperate with power restoration efforts and storm clean-up.

The best chance for some breaks of sun will be north and west of I-95 this afternoon and early evening, while eastern areas are likely stuck with gray skies.

Skies will continue to partially clear out overnight, setting us up for a chilly and dry night. Lows cool to the low 40s.

We’ll hold on to dry skies during the day and early evening on Friday, with highs in the mid 50s. By Friday night, our next storm system will be moving in delivering widespread rain, breezy winds and an isolated thunderstorm to southern New England.

THIS WEEKEND: Rainy Saturday; Mainly Dry Sunday

Saturday is soggy, with numerous showers, some heavy, that linger into the early evening. While the storm is expected to be a soaker, it’s not nearly as powerful or as impactful our yesterday’s nor’easter.

We’ll end up with around 1/2″ to 1.5″ of rain, and easterly wind gusts will peak around 25-35 mph. We’re not expecting this to cause additional damage or outages.

Sunday is looking like the better half of the weekend, with a mix of clouds and sun. There could be a couple of quick showers or sprinkles during the day, but we’re still expecting a mild and dry evening for Trick-or-Treating. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s.