Weather Now: Cool, Breezy and Dry Today… Rain Returns for Thursday and Friday

TODAY Dry, breezy and chilly with clouds and some breaks of sun… High mid 40s. North-northeast winds 10-20 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy… a few showers are possible–mainly in eastern MA. Near steady temperatures in the upper 30s. North winds 10-15 mph

THURSDAY: Cloudy, brisk and cool with scattered showers, drizzle and mist developing… first in eastern MA in the morning and then spreading into RI by afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. North-northwest winds 10-20 mph with gusts 25-30.

FRIDAY: Windy with off and on rain and drizzle continuing. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast wind 15-25 with gusts of 30-40 mph