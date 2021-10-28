Weather Now: Cool, Breezy and Drier Today; Clouds Linger

TODAY: Cool, breezy and dry…. Mostly cloudy in the morning, then some breaks of sun, especially western parts of RI, by afternoon. Highs 50-55. North winds 10 mph with gusts to 20 mph

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, chilly and dry. Lows around 42

FRIDAY: Sun to increasing clouds. Dry during the day. Rain returns after 9PM. Highs in the mid to upper 50s

FRIDAY NIGHT: Rain likely, with an isolated thunderstorm… breezy with lows near 50.

THIS WEEKEND: Rainy Saturday; Mainly Dry Sunday

SATURDAY: Cloudy and breezy with widespread showers likely into the evening. Highs in the low 60s. East winds 10-20mph with gusts 25-35 mph.

SUNDAY (HALLOWEEN): Intervals of clouds and sun with a passing shower possible. It looks dry and mild for Trick-or-Treating Sunday evening with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.