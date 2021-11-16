Weather Now: Cool Breeze, Bright Sunshine Today

TODAY: Sunny, blustery and chilly… upper 40s. West winds 10-15 mph, with gusts to 25 mph.

ON THE BAY: A “Small Craft Advisory” is in effect until 5pm with gusts 20-25kts.

TONIGHT: Clear skies, lighter winds, cold and dry. 40s in the evening and then falling to 28-32 by dawn

WEDNESDAY: Dry and cool with lighter winds. A sunny start and then turning partly to mostly cloudy… Highs near 50

THURSDAY: Much milder, mix of sunshine and clouds, windy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. SW winds 10-20 mph with gusts to 30. Dry during the day, with showers likely at night (after 9pm).