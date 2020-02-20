Weather Now: Cool and Dry Today

Good morning! It’s feeling a lot more like February outside this morning. The colder air has returned for a 2-day visit to end the week. Expect temperatures today to be about 10F cooler than yesterday with mostly sunny skies this morning giving way to increasing clouds this afternoon. It stays dry with less wind than on Wednesday. However, a few gusts to 20mph are still likely, so plan on wind chills in the 20s.

Tonight will be the coldest night of the week. Clouds move out this evening and tonight, with late night lows dropping into the teens.

We’ll have another dry and chilly day on Friday. Expect more sunshine and less wind, so overall, it will be a nice winter day after a cold start.

THIS WEEKEND: Mild and Dry

The weekend looks beautiful. After a chilly start on Saturday, milder air will move back in. With mostly sunny skies, temperatures Saturday afternoon will climb into the mid 40s and by Sunday our highs will push to near 50.