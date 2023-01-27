TODAY: Less wind with a mostly sunny start and a partly sunny finish. Dry and cool… highs near 40. West winds turning southwest at 5-10 mph. Extra clouds and a quick sprinkle/flurry this evening.

A RIVER FLOOD WARNING continues for the Pawtuxet, Wood, Pawcatuck and Taunton Rivers due to minor flooding. Rivers have or are expected to crest today and fall below flood stage this weekend.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy, cool and dry. Lows in the upper 20s to low 30s by dawn. South 5-10 mph

THIS WEEKEND: Mild and Dry Through Sunday “Day”; A Few Light Showers Sunday Evening/Night

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Dry and milder with breezy winds… highs in the mid 40s. West wind gusts 20-25 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, dry during the day… low to mid-40s. A chance of a few light rain showers in the evening and night.