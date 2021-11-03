Weather Now: Cool and Dry Next Few Days

Weather Now

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TODAY: Frosty cold start (30s) at dawn. Sunny, cool and dry in the afternoon with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5-10 mph with gusts to 14 mph in the afternoon

HOUR BY HOUR: Conditions for the next 36 hours »

Ocean, Beach & Bay // A look at the conditions by the coast »

TONIGHT: Clear skies, colder. Temperatures in the 40s early, falling to 30-35 by dawn. Areas of frost late at night. Cover or bring in sensitive plants

THURSDAY: A cold frosty start in the morning, temperatures around 30°-35° at dawn. Sun giving way to increasing late day clouds. Highs around 51. A few light showers possible on the Cape and islands overnight.

FRIDAY: Becoming mostly sunny, chilly and dry… Highs n the low 50s.

Pinpoint Weather 12 Quicklinks

Detailed 7-day Forecast | Weather Now | Radar | Hour-by Hour | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Hurricane Tracking | Weather Blog | Pinpoint Traffic | Flight Tracker | Severe Weather | Active Weather Alerts | Closings and Delays | Power Outages | Weather App

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WATCH: The Latest Weather Video

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Weather Blog

Weather Now

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Download WPRI 12 News & Weather Apps

Download WPRI 12 Mobile Apps

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 10/30/21: Jennifer Lima, North Kingstown School Committee member

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com