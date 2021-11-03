Weather Now: Cool and Dry Next Few Days

TODAY: Frosty cold start (30s) at dawn. Sunny, cool and dry in the afternoon with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5-10 mph with gusts to 14 mph in the afternoon

TONIGHT: Clear skies, colder. Temperatures in the 40s early, falling to 30-35 by dawn. Areas of frost late at night. Cover or bring in sensitive plants

THURSDAY: A cold frosty start in the morning, temperatures around 30°-35° at dawn. Sun giving way to increasing late day clouds. Highs around 51. A few light showers possible on the Cape and islands overnight.

FRIDAY: Becoming mostly sunny, chilly and dry… Highs n the low 50s.