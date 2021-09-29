Weather Now: Cool and Breezy Today

Good morning. Pull out your sweaters. We’re feeling a change in the air this morning, as cooler, October-ish air has moved in on a breezy north-northwest winds. The next few days will feature below normal temperatures both during the day and at night.

TODAY: Turning sunny, breezy and cooler in the morning. Partly sunny skies in the late afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid 60s. North-northwest winds 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies, chance for a few quick sprinkles, but mostly dry. Chilly with temperatures, in the 50s during the evening, 40s overnight and towards dawn Thursday

THURSDAY: Mix sun and clouds. A very cool fall day with highs only around 63. A mainly dry day despite an isolated afternoon sprinkle.

FRIDAY: Cool with mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

