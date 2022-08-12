TODAY: Becoming partly sunny with lower humidity. Slight chance of an isolated, brief shower by late afternoon or early evening, however, most of the day looks dry and comfortable. Highs around 83 inland, upper 70s at the coast. North-northeast wind 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Cooler and comfortable with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Low humidity and dry. Lows in the upper 50s to low 60s by dawn.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny skies, low humidity. Slight chance of a brief, isolated shower but a mainly dry and comfortable day. Highs near 79. Dry pleasant weather Saturday Night

SUNDAY: Nice! Pleasant and dry with mostly sunny skies and low humidity… low 80s.