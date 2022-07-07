TODAY: Pleasant and dry, with partly to mostly sunny skies, comfortable humidity and not as warm as
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and becoming muggy. Patchy fog late. Lows 60-65.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, humid, with an isolated shower possible late day/evening. Highs around 84 inland, upper 70s at the shore. Southwest winds 5-10mph.
