Weather Now: Coldest Morning of the Season So Far; Breezy and Bright this Afternoon

TODAY: Sunny and dry, but it’s the coldest morning of the season so far for many, with lows 40-45 at dawn. Look for highs in the low 60s with a blustery west-northwest wind 10-15mph and gusts 20-30 mph.

HOUR BY HOUR: Conditions for the next 36 hours »

TONIGHT: Clear skies early and then turning partly cloudy. Dry and breezy but not as chilly with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s for the Game 4 of the ALCS in Boston. Low temperatures cool to the upper 40s to low 50s by dawn. West winds 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, warmer and dry… highs around 72.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, warm and dry… High 73.