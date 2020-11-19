Weather Now: Coldest Morning of the Season, But Turning Milder by Afternoon/Evening

TODAY: A frigid start with temperatures 15-20 at dawn . Temperatures gradually climbing into the low to mid 40s in the afternoon and evening with partly sunny skies. Wind increasing, with west-southwest gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon and gusting 25-30 mph in the afternoon and evening.
TONIGHT: Much milder…. temperatures holding in the 40s through the night, blustery and mostly cloudy.
FRIDAY: Blustery winds, mild and dry with mostly sunny skies… highs in the upper 50s to near 60. Southwest winds 15-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph
FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy skies. Cool but not as cold… falling to 40-45 by dawn
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, pleasant and dry… highs 55-60.
SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy, cooler and dry. Lows 35-40.
SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, dry…. Not as mild, with highs near 50. Chance of rain showers Sunday Night into Monday
