Weather Now: Colder Start this Morning, Sunny Days Continue

TODAY: A colder start, with a dry and pleasant afternoon. Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear skies, colder and dry… lows 20-25 by dawn Saturday

THIS WEEKEND: Storm-Free, Cooler

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, dry and cooler with highs near 37.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy. Temperatures in the 30s early evening. Lows 20-25 by dawn Sunday

SUNDAY: Sunny, seasonably cold, dry… 39.

