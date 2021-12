It was brighter and drier today, but noticeably colder! Saturday’s highs were in the 60s. Today’s? Not so much.

Little bit cooler outside right now than during the 4 o'clock hour yesterday! pic.twitter.com/BykvaYH3E7 — T.J. Del Santo ⚡🔭 (@tjdelsanto) December 12, 2021

Tonight will be mainly clear through the evening, but some extra clouds are expected toward dawn. Lows will be in the 30s.

We’ll start Monday with extra clouds, but notice there’s no rain or snow anywhere across the Northeast.

The clouds clear for Monday afternoon.

As far temperatures, it’ll be cold in the morning (30s) with a milder afternoon (low 50s).

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo