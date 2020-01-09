Live Now
Watch Eyewitness News This Morning

Weather Now: Cold Today, Very Warm this Weekend

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TODAY: A frigid and brisk start with wind chills 5-10F in the early morning. It will be sunny, chilly and dry this afternoon with lighter winds. Highs in the upper 20s to low 30s.

TONIGHT: Turning partly cloudy. A cold start, but temperatures gradually rising through the night. Lows 20-25 early but climbing to near 30 by dawn.

FRIDAY: Breezy and milder with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Afternoon temperatures in the mid to upper-40s. Wind: Southwest 10 mph.

SATURDAY: A taste of spring! Mild and windy. While a stray shower is possible, most of the daylight hours look dry. Highs 55-60.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Unseasonably warm with off and on rain and drizzle, mainly after midnight… temperatures near 60.

SUNDAY: Showers with an isolated thunderstorm in the morning and then drier in the afternoon. Still quite warm with highs near 60 early in the day and then falling into the 50s in the afternoon.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

WATCH: The Latest Weather Video

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Pinpoint Weather 12 Weather Alert

Weather Blog

Pinpoint Weather 12 Weather Blog

Weather Now

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Don't Miss

Live Cams on WPRI.com