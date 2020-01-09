Weather Now: Cold Today, Very Warm this Weekend

TODAY: A frigid and brisk start with wind chills 5-10F in the early morning. It will be sunny, chilly and dry this afternoon with lighter winds. Highs in the upper 20s to low 30s.

TONIGHT: Turning partly cloudy. A cold start, but temperatures gradually rising through the night. Lows 20-25 early but climbing to near 30 by dawn.

FRIDAY: Breezy and milder with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Afternoon temperatures in the mid to upper-40s. Wind: Southwest 10 mph.

SATURDAY: A taste of spring! Mild and windy. While a stray shower is possible, most of the daylight hours look dry. Highs 55-60.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Unseasonably warm with off and on rain and drizzle, mainly after midnight… temperatures near 60.

SUNDAY: Showers with an isolated thunderstorm in the morning and then drier in the afternoon. Still quite warm with highs near 60 early in the day and then falling into the 50s in the afternoon.