TODAY: A frigid start at dawn (10-15). Cold, sunny and dry with lighter winds… highs upper 20s to around 30. North-northwest winds 5-10mph

TONIGHT: Clear, very cold and dry… Lows in the mid to upper ‘teens

WEDNESDAY: A cold start and then sunny and not as chilly in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

THURSDAY: Not as cold. Dry and mostly sunny… highs in the low 40s.