TODAY: Sunny skies, dry and cold. Morning lows near 20°, highs in the upper 30s to near 40 by afternoon. Winds from the NW at 10-15 mph, gusts to 20mph

TONIGHT: Another clear, dry, and very cold night. Lows around 20-25 by dawn. Turning blustery with northwest winds increasing to 10-15 mph with gusts to 25mph.

WEDNESDAY: Windy and colder with more sunshine. Highs in the upper 30s. Wind chills only in the teens. Northwest wind10-20 mph, gusting to 25 mph