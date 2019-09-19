Weather Now: Cold Start, Mild Finish Today

It’s the coldest start since May 15th in RI. That’s 127 days! Unfortunately, it’s not cold enough to kill off the mosquito population, so still load up on bug spray, especially if you’re out at dawn or dusk. The weather today will be beautiful! After the chilly start, expect a comfortable and sunny afternoon with highs 65-70 and lighter winds than yesterday. Northeast-turning east at 5-10 mph.

If you’re heading to the coast a warning of dangerous conditions in the water. Large surf from distant Hurricane Humberto will lead to a high risk of rip currents. A “High Surf Advisory” is in effect through Friday.

Another cold night is ahead of us, before summer warmth returns. Expect lows once again to drop to the 40s in most spots.

By Friday afternoon, highs are near 80, and the warm and dry weather lasts right through the weekend. What a great way to end summer 2019.