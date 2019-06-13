Weather Now: Cold Rain, Downpours Today

A rainy and raw Thursday is underway. We’ll see numerous showers, some downpours and an isolated thunderstorm from this morning to the mid afternoon. Later in the day, lighter showers, drizzle and fog will continue.

Temperatures will be stuck in the 50s most of the day, with a chance of a brief warm-up in the 60s this evening along the coast where a warm front lifts through. Most spots will stay in the 50s.

Areas of low clouds, fog and an isolated shower are possible tonight, with drier (and milder) weather for most of Friday.

We’re back to warm conditions this weekend, with a sun-filled Saturday giving way to extra clouds and a few showers possible on Father’s Day.

