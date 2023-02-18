Another Saturday and another big temperature change. Today, we were 20° colder than Friday afternoon. Providence hit the upper 30s, which is a few degrees below average for the time of year.

Tonight, temps will drop through the 30s and into the upper 20s and low 30s late in the night. Some high clouds will arrive late, but we’ll stay dry.

Hour by Hour // A look at the upcoming conditions »

So Sunday will start with partly cloudy skies, but you’ll probably notice lots of clouds streaming overhead.

Despite the clouds, we’ll be dry through Sunday.

❄️Ski Report // New England forecast and resort conditions »

Highs Sunday afternoon will be in the mid to upper 40s, so a little milder than Saturday.

Sunday night will bring a chance of showers, but mainly well southeast of Providence….better chance for New Bedford and the Cape.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo