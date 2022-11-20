As my father-in-law said to me today, “it’s a little cool out”. Well, we’ve got more of that ‘cool’ weather for tonight and Monday.

Expect clear skies tonight with lows in the 20s. Wind chills will be in the teens overnight.

Monday will start out with plenty of sun and plenty of cold. The sun will be around all day and so will the cold.

Hats, gloves and warm jackets are all needed for kids waiting at the bus stops. Temperatures will rise all the way to 40 in the afternoon…well below average.

Winds will be a little lighter Monday, but wind chills will be in the teens, 20s and lower 30s through the day.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo