Good morning. Some of us are waking up to a fresh coating of snow that is leaving untreated surfaces slippery. Brief, scattered snow showers developed in the middle of the night as a cold front swept through. Dry and clear skies quickly followed and the weather story for today is the windy and cold conditions.

Couple of gusty snow showers are moving through. Heads up for a quick coating of snow and some slippery roads where these come through. The snow dusted the parking lot here @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/qP4weztksM — Michelle Muscatello (@michmuscatello) December 14, 2022

Temperatures are in the 20s this morning and will only top out in the mid to upper 30s, even with abundant sun.

Increasing winds combined with these colder-than-average temperatures will produce bitter wind chill values at times. “Feel like” temperatures this morning will dip to the single digits and ‘teens and afternoon wind chills will be in the 20s. Northwest winds will be sustained around 10-20mph with gusts as high as 35 mph as times.

Skies stay dry tonight with partly cloudy skies. It won’t be quite as cold and winds will diminish, too.

Our next storm system arrives “late” Thursday night into Friday with rain and strong wind gusts. Snow will fall across the Berkshires in western Mass and the northwest hills of Connecticut. Here in southeastern New England, it will be primarily rain.

Rain will fall heavy at times on Friday, leading to slower travel. But, overall, more significant travel impacts will be in western and northern New England where accumulating snow is likely.

WHAT TO EXPECT