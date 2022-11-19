Looking for an excuse to not rake leaves on Sunday? You’ve got one. It’s going to get pretty windy!

Tonight will be relatively quiet with some clouds arriving and maybe a sprinkle or flurry after midnight. Temperatures will fall back into the lower 30s.

A weak area of low pressure will be passing to our southeast, giving us that sprinkle/flurry chance, but once that low passes, it strengthens and our winds pick up.

Expect dry but windy and cold conditions through the day on Sunday.

Northwest winds could be gusting between 30 and 40mph Sunday afternoon….so not a great day to be raking leaves.

Highs will only be around 38-40 Sunday, but with the winds, it’ll feel more like it’s in the 20s.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo