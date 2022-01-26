Weather Now: Cold and Dry Through Thursday; Snow Storm Likely for Saturday

Good morning. All eyes are on the growing likelihood of a major winter storm for Saturday. Latest data in overnight is honing in on a track that brings heavy snow, strong winds and potential coastal flooding to our area. I’ll have more details on that in a moment, but first lets talk about the chilly temperatures over the next two days.

Northwest winds having been bringing in cold and dry air overnight, with morning temperatures falling into the ‘teens and afternoon highs in the mid and upper 20s with plenty of sun.

Northwest wind 10-15 mph and gusts to 20 mph will add to the cold feel. Dress for wind chills in the single digits and low ‘teens early this morning. Even this afternoon, wind chills will stay in the ‘teens.

It stays clear, cold and dry tonight with diminishing winds. Lows 3 to 8. Wind chills near or just below zero at times.

Thursday remains mostly sunny, cold and dry with morning lows and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 20s. Winds will be lighter into the afternoon ahead of increasing clouds in the evening.

SATURDAY STORM: Major Storm Looks Likely

Now to the details on Saturday. We’re expecting steadier snow to begin to move in Friday night with heavier snow and increasing winds by Saturday morning. Snow is expected to fall throughout the day Saturday and into early Saturday night. Winds could be strong enough, particularly along the coast and Cape/Islands to lead to some power outages and wind damage. Travel is likely to be very difficult during this time with significant accumulations likely. We’ll also be watching for coastal flooding and beach erosion in eastern MA during Saturday’s high tides.

Our computer models are coming into better agreement on the storm track near or southeast of Nantucket, but even slight differences in the track can make a big difference in the impact to our area.

Here are two examples, with the European model showing a track near the benchmark (blue line above), showing a major winter storm with blizzard conditions and hefty snowfall amounts over much of southern and eastern New England.

The overnight data from the American model has the storm track a bit further off-shore, which shifts the area of highest accumulations more eastward. It also keeps the worst of the wind off-shore.

As more data continues to come in over the next day or two, we’ll be able to better pinpoint the track and intensity. For now, plan on a high impact storm for Saturday.