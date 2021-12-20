Weather Now: Cold and Dry Today; Rain Showers Possible Wednesday Morning

TODAY: Mostly sunny, cold and dry. Temperatures in the ‘teens and 20s at dawn and then in the mid to upper 30s in the afternoon. Light northwest turning southwest at 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, not as cold and dry… lows 25-30

TUESDAY: Looks dry and not as cold with highs 40-45. A chance of rain showers late at night. Some freezing rain possible by dawn north and west of Providence.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered rain showers in the morning and then drier in the afternoon. Roads may be a bit slick north and west of Providence at dawn. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.