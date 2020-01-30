Weather Now: Cold and Dry Today; Ocean Storm Mostly a “Miss” for Saturday

TODAY: A cold start (near 20) and then mostly sunny and chilly this afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Some high clouds late day.

TONIGHT Partly Cloudy, cold and dry… lows in the low to mid 20s.

FRIDAY: A chilly start and then partly sunny and milder in the afternoon. High 43

THIS WEEKEND

SATURDAY: An ocean storm will pass well out to sea with minimal impacts. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with a few light rain/snow showers possible. Highs in the low 40s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, blustery… Highs in the low 40s.