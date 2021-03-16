Weather Now: Cold and Dry Today, More Seasonable Wednesday

Weather Now

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TODAY: A frigid start in the ‘teens. (Record low for today is 13 from 1932) Mostly sunny morning, increasing clouds in the afternoon and evening. Cold and dry. Highs 34-38. Lighter north winds turning south-southwest in the afternoon at 5-10 mph.

HOUR BY HOUR // Daily/Hourly Temps and Sky Conditions »

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and not as cold with a passing flurry in spots. Lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, not as chilly. Highs mid to upper 40s

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds, milder Highs 50-55. Chance for rain to develop late day and evening. Chilly rain may mix with or change to snow late Thursday night.

FRIDAY: Morning snow/mix will gradually end in the afternoon. A small, slushy accumulation is possible, mainly well inland. Windy and much colder. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. East-northeast winds 15-25mph with gusts30-40 mph

Pinpoint Weather Resources
Weather Now | Detailed 7-Day | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Severe | Closings | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Traffic | Flight Tracker | Power Outages | Winter Weather | Weather Network | Weather Blog
Download Our Apps | Sign Up for Alerts

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

WATCH: The Latest Weather Video

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Weather Blog

Weather Now

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Download WPRI 12 News & Weather Apps

Download WPRI 12 Mobile Apps

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 3/5/21: Latest on COVID-19 response in RI schools

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams