Weather Now: Cold and Dry Today, More Seasonable Wednesday

TODAY: A frigid start in the ‘teens. (Record low for today is 13 from 1932) Mostly sunny morning, increasing clouds in the afternoon and evening. Cold and dry. Highs 34-38. Lighter north winds turning south-southwest in the afternoon at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and not as cold with a passing flurry in spots. Lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, not as chilly. Highs mid to upper 40s

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds, milder Highs 50-55. Chance for rain to develop late day and evening. Chilly rain may mix with or change to snow late Thursday night.

FRIDAY: Morning snow/mix will gradually end in the afternoon. A small, slushy accumulation is possible, mainly well inland. Windy and much colder. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. East-northeast winds 15-25mph with gusts30-40 mph