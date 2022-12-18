Happy Hannukah!

Cold and dry were the weather words for the weekend and we’ll keep them for much of the upcoming week.

Tonight, expect mainly clear skies with temperatures falling through the 30s with overnight lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Monday will be dry and sunny all day with highs up around 40…similar to what we had Sunday afternoon and still a little below average.

Dress warm…temps in the morning at the bus stops will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s, but a bit of wind will make it feel a little colder. The same can be said for the afternoon. Highs 35-40, but feeling like the upper 20s to lower 30s, at times, with the wind chill.

The rest of the week (Tuesday through Wednesday) looks quiet. In fact, much of Thursday will be dry.

However, we’ll see some precipitation arrive Thursday evening…possibly starting as a little snow, but it should turn over to all rain.

The way it looks right now is that we’ll stay on the warm side of the next storm system. Highs will be in the low 50s Friday afternoon.

That system clears Friday night and Christmas Eve/Christmas Day look quiet, but cold.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo