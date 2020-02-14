Weather Now: Cold and Brisk Valentine’s Day

TODAY (VALENTINES DAY): Blustery and colder. Mostly sunny, dry with temperatures dropping to between 25-30 this morning and afternoon. Northwest winds 10-15 mph with gusts to 20mph will keep wind chills in the ‘teens.

TONIGHT: Clear skies, and frigid. One of the coldest nights of the Winter season. Lows 5°-10° by dawn Saturday

SATURDAY: Sunny and cold. A frigid start and then cool and bright with lighter winds in the afternoon. Highs in the low 30s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy and not as cold…High 45°

MONDAY (PRESIDENTS DAY): Sunny dry and cool. High 41°