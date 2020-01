TODAY: Sunny, but much colder and breezy. Highs 25-30. Wind chills in the single digits in the morning Winds from the northwest 10-15mph with some higher gusts.

TONIGHT: Clear, very cold and dry… lows 10-15 with light winds.

TUESDAY: Cold, sunny and dry with lighter winds… highs near 30.

WEDNESDAY: A cold start and then sunny and not as chilly in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.