Weather Now: Cold and Blustery Today: Briefly Milder on Thanksgiving

Weather Now

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Good morning. We have our coldest day of the season so far today. Temperatures will only reach the upper 30s to low 40s. We’ll see lots of sunshine, but brisk northwest winds will add to the cold feel, keeping wind chills at or below freezing for the majority of the day.

HOUR BY HOUR: Conditions for the next 36 hours »

It remains brisk, clear and dry tonight, with late night lows in the low to mid 20s.

Chilly and dry weather continues on Wednesday, with abundant sun and a breezy morning wind diminishing in the afternoon. Highs reach the low to mid 40s.

We’re lucking out with a beautiful Thanksgiving Day this year. Temperatures will be noticeably milder with mostly sunny skies and light winds. After a chilly start in the morning, temperatures will warm to the mid-50s in the afternoon.

Black Friday will feature a return of some chilly and unsettled weather, with scattered rain showers that may mix with some wet snow showers. Most of the showers will fall in the first half of the day, with windy and sharply colder conditions Friday evening and night. If you’re traveling north for the holiday, a heads up that a few inches of snow are possible in the mountains of northern New England on Friday and Saturday.

Pinpoint Weather 12 Quicklinks

Detailed 7-day Forecast | Weather Now | Radar | Hour-by Hour | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Hurricane Tracking | Weather Blog | Pinpoint Traffic | Flight Tracker | Severe Weather | Active Weather Alerts | Closings and Delays | Power Outages | Weather App

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WATCH: The Latest Weather Video

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Weather Blog

Weather Now

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Download WPRI 12 News & Weather Apps

Download WPRI 12 Mobile Apps

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 11/19/2021: Peter Neronha, Attorney General, (D) RI

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com