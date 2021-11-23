Weather Now: Cold and Blustery Today: Briefly Milder on Thanksgiving

Good morning. We have our coldest day of the season so far today. Temperatures will only reach the upper 30s to low 40s. We’ll see lots of sunshine, but brisk northwest winds will add to the cold feel, keeping wind chills at or below freezing for the majority of the day.

It remains brisk, clear and dry tonight, with late night lows in the low to mid 20s.

Chilly and dry weather continues on Wednesday, with abundant sun and a breezy morning wind diminishing in the afternoon. Highs reach the low to mid 40s.

We’re lucking out with a beautiful Thanksgiving Day this year. Temperatures will be noticeably milder with mostly sunny skies and light winds. After a chilly start in the morning, temperatures will warm to the mid-50s in the afternoon.

Black Friday will feature a return of some chilly and unsettled weather, with scattered rain showers that may mix with some wet snow showers. Most of the showers will fall in the first half of the day, with windy and sharply colder conditions Friday evening and night. If you’re traveling north for the holiday, a heads up that a few inches of snow are possible in the mountains of northern New England on Friday and Saturday.