Weather Now: Cold Air Eases Today; Light Snow By Late Tuesday Afternoon

Good morning. Bundle up for another cold start to the day, with clear skies, temperatures in the ‘teens and 20s and wind chills dipping to the single digits at times.

The cold air and gusty winds will gradually ease through the day, making for a more comfortable feel if you’re out and about this afternoon. Highs will reach the mid to upper 30s and wind chills will be in the twenties with northwest winds 5-15 mph and gusts to 20 mph.

Looking ahead, we have the chance for some snow showers on Tuesday as a storm system passes (mainly) to our south.

Snow is expected to move into our area during the late afternoon/evening, and continue overnight.

Any accumulations look light, but a coating to an inch or two of snow is possible for our area by Wednesday morning and that could lead to some slippery spots for the AM commute.

We’re also keeping an eye on Thursday as another larger storm passes to our south. Right now, it still looks too

