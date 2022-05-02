After a beautiful Sunday, some big time changes today. Clouds and spotty light showers and sprinkles are pushing in this morning with much cooler temperatures to go along with the unsettled weather.

Scattered showers continue this afternoon and evening with highs in the mid to upper 30s and southeast winds 5-12 mph.

Ocean, Bay & Beach // A look at the conditions by the coast »

Showers early tonight taper to drizzle, fog and mist… lows in the mid to upper 40s

Morning clouds, drizzle and fog on Tuesday give way to drier conditions and some peeks of sun in the afternoon. It will still be cool with highs in the 50s. East winds turning south at 5-10 mph.

Another round of rain is likely on Wednesday, before warmer and, finally, sunnier conditions return for Thursday.