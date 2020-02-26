Weather Now: Cloudy, Misty Today, Downpours Tonight

Live Now
TODAY: Gray and damp this morning with light showers, drizzle and patchy fog. Overcast, but drier in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Northeast winds 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Torrential downpours developing after midnight. Localized street flooding and poor drainage flooding possible. Lows staying 40-45. East winds 10-20 mph with gusts 40-45 possible after midnight.

THURSDAY: Early morning showers and downpours will taper off after 8AM. Some partial clearing in the afternoon. Windy with highs near 50. Southeast winds turning west 10-20 mph with gusts 35-45 mph possible.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

