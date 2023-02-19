Happy Sunday!

Overnight, temps dropped through the 30s and into the upper 20s. We’re starting off our Sunday with partly cloudy skies, but clouds will continue to thicken and roll in overhead.

Despite the clouds, we’ll be dry throughout the day today and highs will top out in the mid to upper 40s, so a little milder than yesterday. Throughout the second half of the day today we’ll see some stronger wind gusts begin to kick up, making it feel just a bit cooler at times.

Overnight tonight we’ll see a chance of showers, but mainly well southeast of Providence…. a better chance for New Bedford and the Cape.