Live Now
Watch Eyewitness News This Morning

Weather Now: Cloudy but Mild Today

Weather Now

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TODAY: Mild but with lots of clouds. A quick light shower or sprinkles are possible in the afternoon, but most, if not all, of the day is dry. Highs in the upper 40s to near 50. Southwest winds 5-10mph with gusts to 20mph in the afternoon.

TONIGHT: An early evening sprinkle then clearing… low 30s.

SATURDAY: Nice! Mostly sunny, dry and mild… Highs near 48.

SUNDAY: Early morning sun will give way to increasing clouds. Remaining dry during the day with rain developing after 8PM and continuing overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Rain may mix with sleet in far northern RI.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Watch 12 on 12: Winter Weather Outlook - Only on WPRI.com
Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

WATCH: The Latest Weather Video

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Pinpoint Weather 12 Weather Alert

Weather Blog

Pinpoint Weather 12 Weather Blog

Weather Now

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Don't Miss

Live Cams on WPRI.com