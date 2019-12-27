Weather Now: Cloudy but Mild Today

TODAY: Mild but with lots of clouds. A quick light shower or sprinkles are possible in the afternoon, but most, if not all, of the day is dry. Highs in the upper 40s to near 50. Southwest winds 5-10mph with gusts to 20mph in the afternoon.

TONIGHT: An early evening sprinkle then clearing… low 30s.

SATURDAY: Nice! Mostly sunny, dry and mild… Highs near 48.

SUNDAY: Early morning sun will give way to increasing clouds. Remaining dry during the day with rain developing after 8PM and continuing overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Rain may mix with sleet in far northern RI.